Blog: Rain moves out tonight; blustery & chilly Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The dynamic winter system continues to race up I-95, soaking Hampton Roads with a chilly, windy rain. After the brief window of heavy rain and strong winds this evening – conditions drastically improve into the night.

For a few hours this evening look for heavy rain at times, a few thunderstorms, and wind gusts over 40mph (especially along the coast). Minor tidal flooding is possible as this window of weather coincides with the evening high tide – but flooding shouldn’t be as dramatic as our previous bout of wind & rain a few weeks ago.

By the late night hours the rain moves out and the wind switches out of the west-southwest behind the system. A stray shower or flurry should do as it remains blustery overnight, lows drop into the upper 30s. No ice or freezing conditions are expected.

Blustery into Monday morning.

Monday morning rolls around and the offshore breeze helps clean things up, gusting over 25mph at times. It’ll remain chilly for the holiday with highs holding in the 40s. Generally, expect a mixed bag of sun and clouds.

Skies clear out by Monday night and it turns cold, lows dropping into the upper 20s & low 30s. Look for plenty of sunshine by Tuesday, however, with highs in the 40s. We’ll look for another chance for precipitation to move in by late week, the back half of the week should remain unsettled. Also, really cold!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro