After a stellar weekend of weather across Hampton Roads changes arrive over the next few days – starting with rain tonight. A stationary front will drape itself across the region providing us with some rain overnight into Monday morning.

Most of the rain tonight will be for those in Virginia, as the light, broken rain showers slide across the stationary front. Only provided an isolated shower or two for those in North Carolina. Rain will be around for the early morning hours of Monday, so the Monday commute will at least feature some wet roadways and some lingering rain drops.

By mid to late morning, we’ll actually begin to see a break in the rain. The southwest breeze will help carve out some sunshine through the early afternoon, warming us to the mid & upper 70s. However, a cold front will then march into the region providing a second chance of rain later on Monday.

Look for scattered showers by the evening hours Monday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. This, as the cold front punches through the area, then most of the precipitation and cloud coverage will fade through the late night hours.

This cold front also means business and will bring a blast of winter to Hampton Roads – we’re not referencing snow, we’re referencing the cold.

Temperatures will drop to the 40s Tuesday morning, with afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60°. The dawn hours of Wednesday and Thursday will likely be in the 30s, as we’ll likely be talking about some frost in the area.

While chilly in the afternoons, there’s a whole lot of sunshine on this 7-day forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro