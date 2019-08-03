Blog: Rain for Some, But Not All

Off to a dry start for most this morning but there is a few scattered showers across NE NC. A cold front pushed through the area which will turn into a stationary front so that’s why we will have an unsettled pattern for the next few days. But none of the next couple of days will be a washout! Just expect a lot of cloud cover and some scattered showers.

After a cold front moved through, it will be a bit cooler today with highs in the low 80s. Average temperatures for this time of the year is in the upper 80s so it will be below average.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s. There still be a little bit of rain sticking around and the possibility of a thunderstorm. Heading in to the work week it will be a very similar pattern as this stationary front lingers across the region.

We are also keeping our eyes on a system, in the Atlantic, which is moving off to the NW. It’s to the SE of Lesser Antilles, there’s 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and 30% chance of formation in the next 5 days. It has been rapidly decreasing but we will continue to keep our eyes on it.

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka