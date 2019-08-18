Blog: Rain for Some but Not All

Much of the region was dry on Saturday. It was on the humid side, but that is pretty typical for this time of the year! So far, the tropics have been rather quiet. And it looks like it will stay that way, but we had a coastal low form around the Florida area that rode right along the coast and is bringing us some rain this morning.

8:00 AM Radar Capture

Location is really important when looking at the forecast today! If you live on the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck or Eastern Shore, this system really won’t affect you! There could be an isolated shower but the rain chance is much lower compared to the Southside and NE NC.

Future Trak at 11AM

System starts to move out to sea.

It all moves out to sea this afternoon, and we’ll start to dry out through the evening. Some cloud cover will still stick around but I think we’ll see some sunshine! The wind could also pick up within this system, so if you are heading out to the water, be prepared for gusty conditions!

Overall, the pattern turns quieter for the start of the work week! We’ll be dry for both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 90s. The weather pattern lately has been fast changing and a little hard to predict so we will keep you updated if any of this changes!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka