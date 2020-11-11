Blog: Rain Fills in Tonight; Flash Flood Watch through Thursday

Rainy days get a bad reputation, in my opinion, they’re some of the most soothing – a warm cup of coffee, a musty Amy Winehouse record and the sound of rain drops just work well together. However, too much rain at times is like the scratch on Side 2 of the album.

We’re right on that fine line as we welcome in the rainfall tonight and Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is up for the entire region (excluding the Eastern Shore) through Thursday. Over 4″ of rain is expected in pockets when it’s all said and done, street flooding and flooding of low lying areas is likely.

Flash Flood Watch in effect until Thursday evening.

The warm breeze continues through the rest of the evening as clouds increase. Look showers to work into the area this evening, some heavy at times. Can’t even rule out a rumble of thunder or flash of lightning, considering how warm we got today. By the late night hours precipitation starts to become a bit more widespread, still with pockets of heavier rainfall. Then we crank up the volume come Thursday morning – expect heavy rainfall from day break through the early afternoon. Rainfall will work in from the west, tapering offshore by the late afternoon and evening.

Rain becomes more widespread, and heavy in pockets, come Thursday morning.

Once the cold front pushes through by early afternoon Thursday, cooler air blows in and things slowly, slowly dry out. We’re only going for some lingering showers around on Friday morning. Clouds should stick around and we may not get that bright sunshine until Saturday.

Let’s talk temperatures – because today, despite the rain and clouds, we hit a record high! 83­° is a new record for the day – breaking the old record of 80° set back in 2002.

A new record high temperature recorded this afternoon!

We most certainly have been spoiled over the past few days – 70s and sun this past weekend, near 80° since Monday – all of this though comes ahead of changes. And it’s the rain tomorrow that does just that. Look for temperatures to fall through the 70s on Thursday and then sit in the 60s from Friday through the weekend. At least some sunshine returns to the area Saturday and Sunday as temperatures feel more like November should.

Temperatures try to get back down into the 60s this weekend.

Part of the reason this cold front will produce so much rain in the area is 1.) it’s been pretty warm and 2.) there’s plenty tropical juice accessible. A big area of high pressure (reason the past few days were flawless) has been pumping up the warm, moist and tropical air from the south – preheating the oven. As Eta makes it’s way northward a lot of the moisture ahead of the system is getting picked up by our approaching cold front.

Upwards of 4″ of rain in spots when everything is all said and done. Isolated amounts higher.

So expect that solid rainy day on Thursday, watch for flooding in spots and careful on the roadways come Thursday morning. If you’re like me, hit the snooze button and enjoy the sounds of falling rain drops.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro