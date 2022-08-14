After a spectacular weekend of weather some changes are due for Hampton Roads. Rain chances are set to return to the region as early as tonight and the humidity will slowly creep back in. However, the next six to seven days should remain cooler than average, so there are no ‘dog days’ of summer in this forecast!

Expect increasing clouds tonight as some moisture moves in from the west. We can see a spotty shower or two passing by for the late night/overnight with temperatures holding near 70°.

5:55p sat|rad! A passing shower or two could slide in late tonight as the clouds thicken up.



After this stellar weekend of weather, clouds & rain chances return this week! https://t.co/BhNbUIOtG6 @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/zxZv1CIbmj — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) August 14, 2022

The same boundary that brought us the lovely weather this weekend will meander near the VA/NC border for the next few days. In doing so, it provides an access point for areas of moisture to move along. This will be the case for Monday and Tuesday, an area of low pressure should slide right along the boundary bringing rain showers to the region.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with scattered rain showers, primarily on the second half of the day. Some pockets of heavy rain could be possible by the late night hours and overnight into Tuesday. Scattered rain showers on Tuesday should be confined to the first half of the day, with decreasing clouds an optimistic trend for the afternoon.

The bigger story will be the temperatures, highs on Monday are set to only hold in the upper 70s(!), with Tuesday afternoon slated to see temperatures only near 80°. This should be the case for the rest of the week as well – temperatures are set to only slowly climb into the low 80s. The one downside compared to this weekend will be the increase of the humidity. Dew points come back up into the upper 60s for the majority of the week. So sure, it’s cooler than average, but it’ll be a bit muggy. I think we’ll take it though, as I don’t see any ‘dog days’ of summer heat in the seven day forecast!

The sun should come back out by Wednesday and Thursday providing some nice weather across Hampton Roads (surfers keep an eye on the low tide Thursday morning, could be some waves to catch!). Rain chances are then set to move back in by the weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro