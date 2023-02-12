While our Sunday soaker will continue into the night some brighter and warmer days are on the way for Hampton Roads in the coming days.

Rainfall as of Sunday evening.

Wind gusts as of Sunday evneing.

After picking up nearly an inch of rainfall today in most locations, one more round of rainfall will move in through the late night hours. We’ve dealt with one area of low pressure, now the trailing, parent area of low pressure slides overhead late tonight. Look for rain showers on and off to move in just after the game, lingering overnight into early Monday morning.

We’ll hold onto the breeze as well, it’ll still gust to 25+mph overnight into Monday morning as temperatures hold in the 40s. After some showers linger through sunrise Monday a fresh breeze blows in from the northwest to bring back the sunshine. Look for increasing sun tomorrow with temperatures in the 50s.

Dry weather will hold for the majority of the week as well, with more sunshine for Valentine’s Day Tuesday. Look for highs in the 50s. Then by midweek a surge of warmth moves in and boosts our temperatures close to 70° both Wednesday and Thursday. This will be ahead of our next dose of rainfall which, as of now, is slated to develop with an approaching cold front on Friday.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro