Blog: Quiet Stretch of Weather Continues, Then Rain Later This Week

Clouds, man. Condensed air particles floating through time and space. They paint pictures for our elaborate imaginations on fair summer days. The the projection screen for the fiery suns’ rays to wow our eyes when the day turns to night. The bubbling movement of convection flaring up a stormy day with flashes of lightning. Sounds like magic, but it’s science.

Monday morning sunrise from Virginia Beach.

Whew! What a beautiful morning and a beautiful sunrise, it makes getting up on a Monday a bit easier. Weather will remain quiet over the next few days, too, which is much deserved after the sour storms on Christmas Eve. After a classic winter morning in the 30s, the southwest breeze gets our highs this afternoon into the mid 50s.

There is a brief, weak front nearby to our northwest. On it’s approach it really stalls over the mountains so don’t expect any rain from this, just the clouds that created our beautiful sunrise (and likely a vibrant sunset) with sunshine mixing in. Now behind the front there will be a reinforced push of some colder air, so while sunshine will prevail on Tuesday, highs dip back into the low 40s.

Some colder air gets reinforced Tuesday.

Weather remains quiet through Wednesday, expect sunshine and highs near 50° before our rebounding process commences. Look for highs at the end of this week to soar into the 60s, maybe even into the upper 60s on New Year’s Day (Friday). This is associated with a broad system that takes shape and our area may have to deal with two fronts out of it; the warm front & the cold front.

So for the majority of Thursday a southerly flow will bring in the warmer, moist air. Temperatures begin to climb into the 60s, clouds increase and the breeze should pick up a bit. As the warm front is nearby, some showers later on in the day or night are expected. Then while we’re in the warm sector of the system, highs Friday will be in the mid (maybe upper) 60s, but we’ll then have to deal with the cold front. Expect a solid breeze and rain, maybe heavy at times, with even a few thunderstorms possible.

While warmer, some rain and even a few thunderstorms possible later this week.

So in true 2020 fashion, the year may be going out with some nuisance weather, but it’s still a ways out in the forecast so we’ll fine tune it as the week progresses. Until then, enjoy the quiet weather and plentiful sunshine we’ve got.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro