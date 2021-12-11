Blog: Pre-cold front warmth today, post-cold front chill tomorrow, rain in between

A classic weather split is in store for Hampton Roads this weekend – we’ll be cruising into the 70s this afternoon to then have temperatures crash back into the 40s tomorrow, all with much needed rain in between. An approaching cold front is the thank for this weekend’s wacky weather.

A weekend split.

Areas of fog clear out through the morning with clouds racing by as the day goes on. We’ll notice the breeze pick up out of the southwest, gusting to over 25mph easily this afternoon. This should boost our temperatures (despite the cloud coverage) into the low to mid 70s. We’ll come close to a record high, the record for this date is 75° set back in 1971.

Wind gusts today.

This unseasonal, awkward warmth is all pre-cold front – as a strong cold front approaches the region today. It has proven to be a devastating and deadly weather maker for many across the Central U.S., but the severe weather threat should diminish as the front reaches us. A thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out, otherwise, look for much needed rain, with a few downpours, to move in after 8 or 9pm tonight.

Blustery rain tonight.

Blustery rain continues through the night and into early Sunday morning as the front pushes through the region. Rain should move out just after sunrise as the dry and chilly air blows in. Look for plenty of sun into the afternoon tomorrow, but high temperatures will only be in the 40s! A far cry from what this afternoon will feel like.

Temperatures should feel nearly 30° cooler tomorrow.

High pressure will build in behind this front, providing us a quiet and fair stretch of weather. Look for plenty of sun for the upcoming workweek with gradual warming by weeks end. Temperatures likely to rebound into the 60s by midweek.

Quiet stretch of weather moves in on the seven day forecast.

Until then, buckle up and enjoy the roller coaster ride of weather this weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro