Blog: Post Cold Front Delight!

70s!? In late June!? Shut the front door. Well, actually, open it and let the fresh air in. Enjoy this unusually cool late June day because they don’t come around too often.

The cold front that dumped over a half inch of rain in many spots yesterday is stalled out to our southeast and the drier, cooler air is pushing in from the north. We’ll notice decreasing clouds as the day progresses, lower humidity values and highs only in the 70s. Get out and enjoy!

High temperatures today running nearly 10-15° below average.

Considering the front hasn’t completely swept through the area, there will be a few stubborn clouds around the Outer Banks for the day. That, combined with the northeast breeze will make for an unusually cooler beach day. A few rains drops around Hatteras and the Outer Banks will move offshore by the afternoon.

High pressure and the dry air settles in behind the front as the day progresses. There were a few record low temperatures this morning for locations to our north and east, a sign for us that we’ll stay on the cooler and comfortable realm through at least Thursday. Tonight temperatures drop off into the 60s and upper 50s, then setting up another nice day tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sun.

Dry air sinks in behind the cold front.

The humidity creeps back in by the weekend as temperatures climb back to late June standards. A southeast breeze develops by Friday, introducing some extra clouds and a few showers into the forecast. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday, just a tad warmer (mid/upper80s) and only isolated rain chances.

The humidity, along with a few showers, return for the weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro