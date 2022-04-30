The days and days of abundant sunshine and quiet weather are slowly coming to an end as we trek forward into a more active and unsettled weather pattern. Long story short, we’ve got several chances of rain over the next seven days and an interesting spread of temperatures.

At least this weekend will be nice! Pleasant, yet cooler today with temperatures holding in the 60s. A stationary front just to our south will meander over us throughout the day, keeps some clouds around, keeps a northeast breeze around, and could pop an isolated shower. But better rain chances come Sunday night.

Pleasant weekend around town.

If you’re looking for warmth, we’ll get some Sunday. Temperatures hold near 50° tonight with increasing clouds and then will rebound into the 70s tomorrow. The same stationary front over us today, lifts north as a warm front tomorrow bringing the warm air back into the region. We’ll get some sunshine into the afternoon as well, but shortly after clouds will thicken back up by the evening.

Rain chances by Sunday night.

An approaching cold front will march into the region Sunday night and with it come scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Most of which should move in around, if not after, the sunset timeframe and then they should take us through the night and into Monday morning.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a front like we’ve had over the past two weeks. One that sweeps through the region quickly then followed five to six days of sunshine. This front, in a way, slowly stalls to our south and opens the door for an unsettled and active weather patter. Meaning several chances of rain for the next five to seven days.

Rain chances Sunday night into Monday, then again by Wednesday.

We’ll also see a pretty good spread in our afternoon high temperatures – most days in the 70s with a few close to 80°. At least there aren’t any chilly mornings on the horizon!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro