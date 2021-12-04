Blog: Pleasant weekend before an unsettled stretch of weather arrives

Pleasant weather will prevail this weekend for any and all weekend festivities, but the door will soon open for an unsettled stretch of weather. We’ll welcome a few rain chances and an absolute roller coaster ride of temperatures, in true Hampton Roads fashion of course.

We’ll start with today – it’s a lovely one. Highs climbing up into the low to mid 60s for most as a few more clouds stream in by the afternoon. Sunday will be just as nice, just expect more seasonal readings for temperatures, upper 50s should do with a nice ocean breeze out of the northeast. By the evening hours a few light showers could work into the region.

FutureTrak Sunday evening.

Don’t expect much, but we’ll take it as things continue to run drier than normal. Severe drought persists across portions of northeast North Carolina. No drought busting rain is in the forecast, but much needed rain chances move in as the week progresses.

Drought conditions across Hampton Roads.

Look for a cold front to approaching the region on Monday as a balmy southwest breeze takes us up near 70°. The daylight hours will be dry but after sunset we could see a few light showers as the front moves through the area. A big drop in temperatures is expected by Tuesday, highs plummet back down into the 40s.

Approaching cold front Monday.

The unsettled stretch of weather introducing another dose of rain, by midweek, and this looks to be promising. We could be in for a good soaking from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

An unsettled seven day forecast.

Enjoy this weekend, then buckle up and enjoy the roller coaster ride of a seven day forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro