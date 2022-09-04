Weather continues to be in full cooperation through Labor Day, enjoy it, as rain chances return to Hampton Roads as we get back to work after the holiday.

Expect a good amount of sunshine for our Sunday with pleasant and warm conditions. Highs this afternoon should reach the mid to upper 80s and with a touch of humidity it may feel close to 90° at times – only fitting though, as Labor Day weekend is the last hooray of summer.

Clouds will slowly increase on Labor Day itself as some moisture returns to the region. This could help spark a spotty shower or two, even still, rain chances remaining low for the holiday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Changes do move in as an approaching cool front will develop scattered showers on Tuesday. As of now, timing is trending later on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Tropically speaking, two tropical cyclones continue to churn in the Atlantic, Danielle & Earl. Danielle, one of the far northeastern most tropical cyclones to develop in the Atlantic will remain out to sea. Peeling to the northeast in the coming days.

Earl as started to make the bend to the north and will continue to do so in the next 48 hours. Eventually, by mid to late week, the system should turn farther to the northeast, sending it out to sea. However, in doing so, it will be a close call for those in Bermuda. The extended forecast has the system potentially coming a Category 2 hurricane.

Locally, there’s no concerns with the tropics. However, later this week the swell and seas will be kicked up, we’ll watch for rough boating conditions and an increase of surf / rip currents at our local shorelines. Other than that, we can enjoy our first full week of September.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro