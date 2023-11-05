We’re waking up with some patchy morning fog yet again before what will be another lovely early November day. It gets better as the week goes on, too!

Fog is patchy early this morning, but dense in a few spots. So use some extra caution if you’re up early on this Sunday. Otherwise expect passing clouds throughout the day with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s, close to 70°!

As high pressure settles in over the coming days we can expect some even nicer weather taking shape. Mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow after some morning fog again. Highs tomorrow should be close to 70° again before we easily reach the 70s on Tuesday. Weather looks high and dry for Election Day and for the majority of this upcoming workweek.

Rain chances stay pretty slim until the late week time frame when scattered showers associated with a front of sorts drops into the region. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen some rainfall! Sure, it was gloomy and rainy on Halloween, but the last time we’ve picked up over a quarter of an inch of rainfall as almost been three weeks (October 14th). So it continues to grow drier and drier across the region.

Enjoy the sunshine and eventual warmth this week! 70s are always a welcomed site in the autumn season.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro