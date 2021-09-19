Blog: Pleasant Next Few Days; Fall Front On The Way

After a fantastic September weekend, there’s even nicer weather on the horizon. By the end of the week we’re anticipating an even better taste of autumn, have those pumpkin spiced latte’s ready! Until then though, there is some weather to get through.

Clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s again as a back door cool front slides through the region. This will keep the ocean breeze around for the day tomorrow, holding temperatures near 80°. Expect plenty of sun with afternoon clouds, as an isolated shower could pop up in the mugginess, but otherwise rain chances remain low.

In fact, rain chances will remain low through Tuesday, too, outside of an isolated shower or two with that ocean breeze. A few more clouds begin to move into the region as well. Highs should hold near 80° again before some changes arrive by midweek with a cold front approaching the region. This cold front will be the semi-colon of the workweek.

The cold front midweek should be the change maker – a better taste of autumn on the horizon! @WAVY_News https://t.co/FTV3mKbate pic.twitter.com/c0uhj5RtmA — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) September 19, 2021

Ahead of the front on Wednesday, we’ll see a southeast breeze, increasing clouds and scattered showers developing later in the day. Can’t rule out a few thunderstorms either. It’ll also be pretty muggy & breezy, with highs in the low 80s.

As of now, scattered rain showers should take us overnight into Thursday with rain lingering for the first half of the day on Thursday. We’ll fine tune the timing of this front, as there’ll likely be some changes. But by Thursday afternoon, winds shift out of the north and drop temperatures into the mid 70s. Then into the weekend expect highs in the 70s, plenty of sunshine, and low humidity values. A delicious taste of autumn, get out and enjoy!

Temperatures trend this week.

Tropically, things remain pretty busy as it is peak hurricane season. Tropical Storm Rose developed Sunday afternoon far in the eastern Atlantic. The system is likely to move northward into the central Atlantic by midweek and is anticipated to stay out at sea. We’ll keep an eye on it!

Tropical Storm Rose – 5pm NHC Advisory – 9/19/21

Tropical Storm Peter continues it’s path to the northwest, as it should be passing north of the Caribbean over the next few days. By midweek or so, the system is anticipated to make a turn to the north, as it’ll then get swallowed by the same fall front that brings us the rain Wed/Thu.

Tropical Storm Peter – 5pm NHC Advisory – 9/19/21

Elsewhere in the far easter Atlantic, behind Rose, additional development could be possible over the next five days or so. But we have no concerns tropically, we’ll just continue to keep an eye on things as always. Enjoy the fresh feel of fall next weekend!

A better taste of autumn by weeks end.

Cheers! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro