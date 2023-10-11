The pleasant fall-like weather continues for the remainder of the week before our next weather maker moves in by the weekend.

Today, expect increasing clouds with temperatures holding in the low 70s. We don’t expect any rainfall from said clouds, as the weakening cool front dropping through the region pulls in dry air from the north.

This front will also keep the soaking rains to our south by tonight and tomorrow, we can maybe just see a stray shower or two for the southern Outer Banks early tomorrow. Otherwise, expect morning clouds tomorrow with afternoon sun and highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Sunshine takes over on Friday and sets up arguably the nicest day this week – morning lows in the upper 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. Get out and enjoy before the changes move in this weekend!

A big weather maker develops to our west and the approaching cold front will drop into the region on Saturday. As of now, expect increasing clouds with scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. A blast of cool autumnal air should move in on Sunday and set up a stretch of some cooler weather into next week.

Tropically, Tropical Storm Sean has developed far out in the eastern Atlantic. The system isn’t expected to strengthen all that much over the next couple of days as it meanders west in the Atlantic. We’ll keep an eye on it!

As it most certainly feels like autumn this week, some vivid colors in the tree lines to our west are starting to show face. Colors will likely peak in a week or two, so if you’re up for a drive along Skyline Drive in Shenandoah, the views should be wonderful.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro