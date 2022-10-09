The dry, fall-like weather will hold for the next couple of days – get our and enjoy! Temperatures won’t drop as low as they did last night, but still grab a sweater out the door early Monday morning.

There’s enough of the dry, chilly air nearby to prompt some frost advisories to the north and west of Hampton Roads, but we won’t get that cold tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for most, with lows near 50° closer to the water ways. High pressure will hold, so expect plenty of sun and dry conditions through Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures moderate back into the 70s.

A late week cold front will drop in sometime on Thursday – the southerly breeze will pick up the afternoon temperatures and depending on the timing of the rain, we could reach 80°. The fast moving front will bring at least scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. It’ll move out by the weekend and another stretch of fall-like weather should set up.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro