BLOG: Night sky guide for February

As some of you know, I love astronomy. Especially when we have exciting events like eclipses, meteor showers, and planets visible. Throughout the last couple of weeks Mars has been shining brightly in our night sky, it has been visible in the SW sky after sunset. While its not as bright as it was this summer, it is still easy to spot its reddish glow.

In the morning, before sunrise look for Saturn and Venus. In the next couple of days, these planets will appear very close to each other in the sky. Jupiter is also visible in the morning sky. It will be to our south.

One thing I am looking forward to seeing is Mercury. With its small 88 day orbital period, the planet is always going to appear close to our horizon. On the evening of February 27th, if we have clear skies, that will be our best day to look for it. Mercury will appear just above the horizon. Look after 6:15 PM local time. It should be visible, depending on your horizon for 30-45 minutes before it sets.