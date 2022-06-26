After a fantastic weekend of summer time weather across Hampton Roads some rainfall moves in to start the workweek. Fortunately, this won’t washout the day and it’s rain we need!

An approaching cold front is inching closer to the region as we head into our Sunday night – preceding it is a broken line of scattered showers. This will fade as it collides with I-95, keeping us rain free tonight, but we’ll notice the increase of the clouds.

Clouds will continue to increase into Monday as the warm southwest breeze will take our afternoon temperatures to the mid & upper 80s. By the afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will roll through the region with the passage of the cool front. We are not expected a severe weather threat, however with any thunderstorms, some heavy rain and strong winds are possible.

Expect stubborn clouds on Tuesday morning with a few lingering showers early before we’ll get some breaks of sun by the afternoon. The then northeast breeze will hold our temperatures in the 70s! We should get a break from the humidity as well. As high pressure moves in for the rest of the workweek we’ll notice temperatures climb back into the 80s as it’ll feel more like summer.

Out in the tropics, there’s no concerns for us locally, but we are keeping an eye on what will likely be our next system. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the south-central Atlantic will meander into the Caribbean over the next five days or so, and as it does so, development is likely.

A reminder to stay prepared, and get prepared, as peak hurricane season is around the corner!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro