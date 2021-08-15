Blog: Muggy & Unsettled Stretch of Weather

The next five to seven days across Hampton Roads will be unsettled; meaning they’ll feature sun, they’ll feature clouds, some showers and some thunderstorms, all while remaining pretty humid. A mixed bag of everything.

Just calling it the way it is – unsettled stretch of weather this week means a little of everything. https://t.co/FTDS4S1q98 @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/hhHCZ2VyX7 — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) August 15, 2021

As rain tapers off tonight, the stationary front is draping right across the region and is the primary reasoning for our ‘unsettled’ forecast. So expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few lingering rain drops. Monday should be a near identical day to today, expect a mixed bag of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s, while being humid so it should feel like the 90s in the sun, with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up.

The stationary front nearby keeps things unsettled this week.

The stationary front slowly wiggles north Tuesday into Wednesday, so they should also be pretty similar in nature. A mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid/upper 80s, muggy with some afternoon showers or thunderstorms. No we don’t expect complete washouts this week with our rain chances, just enough to be a nuisance. Fingers are staying crossed for some more sun by late week and the weekend.

Out in the tropics, we have no concerns locally, but there’s plenty to talk about. I mean we are approaching peak hurricane season, so we’re sort of preheating the oven a little bit. Fred has gotten it’s act together as it stumbled out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. A landfall is expected near the FL/AL border Monday night. It should then get gobbled up by the jetstream midweek, helps keep some rain chances around for us.

Grace is taken a nearly identical track that Fred did through the Caribbean, so it too will struggle to stay organized over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and Cuba. Eventually it’ll trek into the Gulf of Mexico by late week where some strengthening is all too possible.

Fred’s track (in yellow) nearly identical to Grace’s forecast track (in red).

A third little blip on the tropical satellite has caught the eye of the National Hurricane Center, near Bermuda. A weak system, possible a tropical depression, could develop over the next few days as it’ll hover around Bermuda. Maybe a little swell heads our way late in the week.

Tropical satellite Sunday evening: 8/15/21.

Again, locally we have no concerns tropically, but it’ll almost feel tropical all week long with the humidity, fun cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon, and rain chances.

Unsettled seven day forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro