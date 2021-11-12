Blog: Morning Rain Moves Out, Sunshine For The Weekend

Today’s rain is moving through at both an ideal time and not an ideal time. Ideal because it all moves out by later this morning and our weekend weather looks fantastic. Not ideal because it’s caused such a headache on the roadways for commuters.

Good news is that most of the precipitation has moved out and we’ll deal with scattered showers through late morning. This will lead to improving conditions throughout the day. We may even get a few breaks of sun by the afternoon, where highs should hover in the upper 60s. The cold front that all this rain is associated with blows through the region throughout the day, eventually bringing the dry air back for the weekend.

As the morning rain moves out, drier conditions are expected this weekend.

Look for temperatures to hold in the 60s on Saturday before the cooler air behind this front settles in on Sunday, where temperatures should drop into the 50s. Sunshine will hold through the weekend and well into next week. In fact, there will likely be another push of cold air early next week, it’ll help keep the sunshine around but also hold our afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Becomes a bit chilly by next week.

We’ll also get a little taste of some chilly air next week – morning lows will take a hit and drop into the upper 30s for most of us. Frost is possible midweek next week. If you’ve held out with the heater in the house until now, you may need to throw it on next week!

A nice stretch of weather on the seven day forecast.

Our next shot of rain shouldn’t come until late next week – so enjoy this stretch of beautiful weather after this morning’s rain moves out.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro