The November warmth will continue across Hampton Roads but fall changes are not far off – it’ll feel like November should in a handful of days. Meanwhile, two new areas of tropical development are likely in the coming days. Some potential rainfall in the extended forecast is a result.

Today there’s no rain to worry about as the warmth continues. Get out and enjoy! Expect a mixed bag of sun & clouds with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 80°! A cool front is slowly approaching Hampton Roads, moving into the region on Monday afternoon.

Things remain warm until the front drops through the region, expect highs on Monday to hold in the 70s. By the early afternoon, there could be an isolated shower or two as the front moves through, we’ll also notice the breeze switch out of the northeast. This will bring back the cooler weather, making it feel a lot more like November by the time Tuesday rolls around.

Cool, refreshing sunshine is expected on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds could gust over 25mph at times out of the northeast. We’ll keep the northeast breeze going through Wednesday and Thursday, so clouds will move back in as a result. Temperatures should hold in the 60s, too.

Out in the tropics, two new areas of development are expected. One, near Bermuda, could quickly develop as it heads out into the Atlantic. The second will be developing near the Bahamas in the next few days. By mid to late week, a tropical cyclone of sorts will be approaching the Florida Peninsula, in combination with a large cool front (the same that clips us on Monday), rain and wind is expected for a good chunk of the southeastern United States.

By the end of the week, this moisture is expected to head north. Hampton Roads can anticipate some solid rainfall by the Friday/Saturday time frame. We’ll iron out the details as the week goes on.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro