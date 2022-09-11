The plume of moisture continues to blanket Hampton Roads – fortunately this means additional rain chances, unfortunately it also means humid will be ripe for another afternoon. But don’t fret, an approaching cold front will eventually bring some beautiful September weather back to the region.

A few showers fade through the evening hours and has the humidity holds overnight, some patchy fog could develop by the dawn hours. Whatever does develop won’t last long as a southwest breeze kicks up the warmth & humidity. Highs on Monday should easily reach the mid 80s with humidity making it feel close to 90° at times.

The approaching cold front will spark some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, not as much as what we’ve seen today, but we’ll take whatever we can get. Most of these will develop by the afternoon and evening hours.

Behind this front comes some dry air and beautiful weather – look for decreasing clouds Tuesday with just a stray shower, then a whole lot of sunshine and low humidity for the remainder of the workweek. Highs should be on either side of 80° with lows in the 60s, enjoy it! Should go well with your fall decor.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro