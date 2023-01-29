Hopefully you enjoyed some of the pleasant weather over the weekend because the next five to seven days across Hampton Roads, well, won’t be nice. Rain is will move in late tonight and set up an unsettled stretch of weather, bringing us several doses of rainfall this week.

As temperatures hold in the 40s tonight light rain will increase into the region. Primarily for those in NE NC and the Southside, the rains will take us through the Monday morning commute. Fortunately, tomorrow will not be a washout from start to finish and if you decide to sleep in a bit, you may miss the rain all together.

After 8/9am the rain will begin to taper off and we’ll move into a decent afternoon. Temperatures in the mid and upper 50s with some breaks of sun through sunset!

Clouds are then set to return Tuesday as the stalled front meanders back into the region. Some morning fog could be possible with dreary conditions likely through the afternoon. High temperatures will likely be stuck in the 40s with a few spotty showers here or there. More rain will then slide into the area for Wednesday.

With a series of fronts nearby this week, we keep the rain chances alive through Thursday and Friday. We may not see a bright, sunny day from start to finish until next weekend. And by then, it’ll come with a blast of some cold winter air.

Grab your umbrellas!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro