Blog: Lovely Last Week of September

After a flawless weekend across Hampton Roads the last week of September will follow suit. Rain chances are remaining low, skies are remaining blue and the autumn-like temperatures will prevail through the end of the week. Get out and enjoy!

Clear skies and pleasant conditions expected once again tonight, we should wake up Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s for most. Expect another sunshine, blue sky filled day. High pressure builds in from the west aiding the pleasant conditions as highs should be seasonal, near 80°.

A few showers slide by Tuesday night.

The westerly breeze picks up a bit on Tuesday, throwing a few passing clouds our way and increasing the humidity just a bit. Highs should reach the low 80s, this will be the warmest day of the week as another boundary drops in from the north. Expect a few showers later on Tuesday night, likely well after sunset. Behind this boundary is another push of cooler and drier air. The rest of the week as a result should be quite nice. Low humidity values, high temperatures in the low 70s(!) and low rain chances.

Two additional areas of development are possible behind Hurricane Sam.

Major Hurricane Sam continues to churn over two thousand miles away from Hampton Roads. It’s expected to trek north of the Caribbean over the next few days, remaining a major hurricane. By mid/late week the system should take more of a northerly turn, with good indications of it eventually staying out to sea. Regardless, we’ll keep a close eye on it. Also, by the end of the week there should be a large swell filling into our local beaches, so expect strong rip currents & rough surf next weekend.

Rough surf and seas are likely next weekend at local beaches.

A couple other areas of development are possible over the next week or so behind Sam – both of which don’t look too alarming for us locally, but we’ll keep tabs on them. We have no concerns tropically for the next week or so. Enjoy this late September, autumnal week of weather.

Feeling a little more like fall this week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro