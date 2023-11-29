The coldest air of the season so far has arrived and it means business! Temperatures will sit in the 20s for the majority of us through most of our early morning hours. And while today is the coldest day this week, there are some improvements from yesterday.

For one, we won’t have the cold breeze like we did yesterday, so wind chills shouldn’t be that much of a factor. Secondly, we’ll have bright sunshine from start to finish today as high pressure settles in.

One more cold night is expect tonight as temperatures drop to either side of 30° under clear and calm conditions. However, tomorrow afternoon things will rebound quick nicely. Highs will quickly get back into the 50s for the majority of the region with only a passing cloud or two.

By the weekend we’ll welcome back some warmth… but also some rain chances. On Friday a weak warm front slides north through the region, expect increasing clouds on Friday with just a passing shower. Rain chances on Friday will remain very isolated, so we’ll mostly just deal with the clouds.

And that’s the story for most of the weekend, more clouds across the area and temperatures on either side of 60°. It could be likely we get a better dose of a few showers on Sunday.

Check this out! Bay effect flurries were recorded Tuesday afternoon from Parksley in Accomack County on the Eastern Shore!

Bay effect snow flakes on the Eastern Shore! https://t.co/xzmdTvkUHH — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) November 28, 2023

We also saw a good chunk of bay effect clouds. Bay effect clouds, rain and snow are a common site around the Chesapeake Bay when cold air gets blasted in this time of year. The process is the same as lake effect snow, but down here it’s on a much smaller scale. When cold air flows across the relatively warmer waters of the Chesapeake Bay, the moisture is forced to rise and condense into clouds. If the moisture and temperatures are just right, precipitation (rain or snow) is the result!

Also! Tomorrow (November 30th) marks the end of hurricane season! The tropics have really settled down over the past few weeks (which they typically do in November) and will remain calm over the next week or so.

This past year was a busy one, the 20-named storms ranks 4th on the list for most named storms in a year. Seven of these were hurricanes, and three of those intensified into major hurricanes. The list above shows only 19-named storms, but there was an unnamed storm very early in the year that the National Hurricane Season went back and analyzed, afterwards they came to the conclusion it should’ve been considered a named system.

Around Hampton Roads, the 2023 hurricane season brought us some beneficial rainfall and coastal erosion. So join me tomorrow in saying good riddance to hurricane season, until next year!

Stay warm today and enjoy the sunshine!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro