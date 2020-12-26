Blog: It Is Not Warm & Will Not Be Warm

We’ll have to wait some time to feel any sort of warmth. No way around it folks, it’s cold this morning and it’ll be cold this afternoon. The plus side with the dry, cold air settling in is that the weather will remain quiet and this weekend features plenty of sunshine.

Widespread 20s at dawn this morning! oof! The light westerly breeze is putting wind chills in the teens, doesn’t take much of a breeze either when it’s this cold. We’ll see the westerly breeze slowly back off today and then eventually switching out of the south, but that won’t occur until Sunday. So high temperatures today will struggle to get to 40°(!) with plenty of bright winter sunshine.

Cold wind chills Saturday morning!

High pressure squeezes into the area on Sunday while the light breeze switches out of the south. So it’ll shape up into a nice day to finish the weekend and temperatures will rebound a touch. Not as cold tonight, lows Sunday morning come up to the mid 30s and with a few high clouds streaming by the afternoon highs will be near 50°.

By Monday things turn seasonable with a bit of a breeze and a few extra clouds. A dry cold front will blow through the area by the end of the day. A stray shower could develop, but likely 99% stay dry. It’ll put temperatures back into the 40s on Tuesday, keep the breeze and hold onto some of the clouds.

Quiet weather should prevail for much of the upcoming week.

Weather will be quiet for the next stretch of four to five days, which honestly, is much deserved after the damaging storms blew through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service will be out in Suffolk this weekend surveying the damage reported there, so we’ll get specifics about the tornado situation there. The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale), in which tornadoes are measured, is based on damage. So while Thursday night the National Weather Service had reported a tornado was observed near Holland in Suffolk, confirmation will come from the damage survey.

An ugly situation for some waking up this morning in Suffolk, last night's storms did not show any mercy.

After the 40s on Tuesday temperatures will rebound, and should rebound pretty quickly. By the end of the year (good riddance, 2020) we’ll look for highs into the 60s! This should come with our next shot at rain, however. We’ll watch for some rain and wind in the New Year’s Eve / New Year’s Day time frame. It’s a ways out in the forecast so we’ll fine tune the details this week.

Stay warm! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro