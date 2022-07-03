Rain fades to the south tonight, drier air moves in and sets up what will be a beautiful day for the upcoming holiday. It’ll be the pick of the week, too, so take advantage!

The thunderstorms action in northeastern North Carolina did not go as smoothly as we may have hoped for, a few damage reports came in from Camden and Pasquotank counties. Outside of South Mills and Elizabeth City. Fortunately, storms will be fading south into the night.

The cool front dropping through the region (sparked this afternoons storms) will bring in some drier air for the 4th of July. Temperatures tonight hold in the low 70s and with plenty of summer sunshine will climb into the 80s for the holiday. But a gentle east-northeast breeze will keep things dry and also drop the humidity just a touch. Enjoy it!

The weather will remain quiet beyond sunset, so expect beautiful weather for all the firework shows going on across Hampton Roads and North Carolina. Generally expect temperatures in the 70s with mostly clear to clear skies.

A very unsettled and summer-like pattern sets up for the rest of the workweek, bringing rain chances back into the seven day forecast nearly each and every day from Tuesday through next weekend. Fortunately, we know now that Tuesday won’t be a washout, but another hot and humid day with isolated showers & thunderstorms by the afternoon & evening.

We’ll keep that trend going for the rest of the week, with bigger rain chances possible by weeks end.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro