Blog: Ida Makes Landfall, Locally Remnant Rains Arrive By Midweek

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana midday Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph. The buzz saw of a system will continue to dump tropical rains across coastal Louisiana and Alabama through the night. Devastating winds and storm surge will accompany it into the night as well.

Major Hurricane Ida.

Storm surge over 10 feet across the marshes and inlets along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana will fill in as the system continues to push to the north. This is the third hurricane to make landfall on Louisiana on August 29th. There was Katrina in 2005, Isaac in 2012, and now Ida in 2021. Each storm different in their own ways, but Ida being the strongest upon landfall.

Three landfalls have occurred on Louisiana on August 29th.

By Monday into Tuesday, the system will be pulling away to the northeast. At this point, it’ll be an unorganized, mess of tropical rains and we can look to see some of those rains. Here locally, our rain chances will increase later Wednesday into Thursday as what’s left of Ida flies by.

Good news, though, a northerly breeze blows in behind the system and by the weekend, we’re dropping high temperatures and lowering those humidity values. Giving us some relief from the summer heat we’ve been stuck with, and will be stuck with for the next few days.

A couple clouds stick around tonight as it’s a muggy one. Lows should be in the mid to upper 70s. Then a mixed bag of sun and clouds will take our highs into the low 90s for most on Monday, and humidity values should make it feel close to 100°. There does look to be some cooling showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Late afternoon & evening thunderstorms Monday.

A similar day is expected Tuesday, maybe with only isolated rain chances, before our better chance of rain arrives with Ida’s remnants.

Peep this weekend… lower humidity!

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Julian has developed way out in the north-central Atlantic. This should be a short lived system as it’ll move up into the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic. Down in the south-central Atlantic is Tropical Depression Ten – by Monday or Tuesday this could be Tropical Storm Kate as it moves north into the central Atlantic. It’s likely to stay out to see, well east of Bermuda, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

It’s peak hurricane season…

There could be additional development over the next week or so, too, way out in the eastern Atlantic. But locally, we have no concerns tropically, our only impacts will be the tropical rains from Ida’s remnants which we discuss above.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro