Blog: Humidity & Some Rain Return This Week

After being spoiled for the past several days weather-wise, the atmosphere is ready to bring a few changes to the region. None of which will be major, but most will be notable. Some humidity, rain chances and a temperature swing will all be featured this week.

High pressure, the lovely weather maker that it is, will be fading to our east over the next few days. Tonight we’ll keep a few clouds around as the southwest breeze prevents temperatures from dropping past the 60s. Expect a more mild, almost muggy, morning come Monday. Lows should be in the mid 60s at dawn with some clouds around. We’ll definitely get some sun on Monday, and it’ll definitely be a nice day, but some moisture will be creeping in from the west. So do expect an uptick in humidity as highs should hold in the low 80s. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out either.

High pressure fades to the east, moisture approaches from the west.

As high pressure fades further by Tuesday, a weak little front drops in from the north. As a result, we’ll throw a few more showers into the forecast. As of now, Tuesday does not look like a washout by any means, just expect a blend of sun and clouds with some scattered showers around by the afternoon.

A weak front slides in by Tuesday/Wednesday.

After this front drops in winds shift out of the north-northeast. So for the remainder of the workweek, from Wednesday through Friday, temperatures should hold in the 70s with the ocean breeze. Expect a few more clouds to stick around with isolated rain chances each day. Since the ocean and bay are still pretty warm, the breeze coming off the waters should hold our dew points in the 60s. So while afternoon highs will be in the 70s, it may still feel a bit muggy.

Humidity is back in the picture this week.

When it comes to the rain, we don’t see any soakers this week, but the low rain chances each day are more than welcome. It’s been a pretty dry month across the Hampton Roads area. No drought conditions are present, but we may be close by the end of this week. I know my lawn is a bit crunchy and the tomatoes are getting tired of drinking out of the watering can.

Recent rains across Norfolk.

Part of the reason we haven’t seen much rain this month, is that this time of year most of our precipitation comes from tropical systems. Fortunately, we haven’t been impacted all that much from tropical systems this month, but unfortunately, that means we’re behind on rainfall. Speaking of tropics, things remain quiet for us for the next week or so, as both Sam & Victor will be falling apart over the coming days.

However, this is an area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas. This week, there could be some development as it migrates near the Florida/Georgia/South Carolina coastlines. Chances of development are very low, however, we’ll keep an eye on it, as that moisture could increase our rain chances by next weekend.

A bit of an unsettled 7-day forecast, but nothing we can’t enjoy.

Until then though, just have an umbrella in the back seat of your car. You most likely won’t need it each afternoon, but it’ll come in handy when a few of those isolated showers do develop.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro