The summer humidity is back! And it’ll take a hold of Hampton Roads for the next five to seven days, and with it, comes a few chances of rain.

The dawn hours on Sunday may feature some fog in spots due to the added moisture, as we’ll then notice a bit more clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, so a touch warmer than today, with rain chances return by the late afternoon. The late day and evening hours should feature some showers and a few thunderstorms taking us into the late night.

Another dose of rain is likely for Hampton Roads periodically through Monday morning, with additional showers and some thunderstorms setting up during the evening hours. Afternoon highs should get chipped down a few degrees as a result.

The rest of the week is set up to see some more sun, highs in the mid 80s, a spotty shower here or there, and summer humidity.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro