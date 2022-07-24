The dog days of summer are upon us and by the looks of it they’re are not going away any time soon. At least over the next five to seven days, there’s a few chances at some solid rain to switch things up. The first dose will arrive Monday night and Tuesday.

Until then, the stubborn, classic summer-time pattern holds through most of Monday. So it’ll become mostly clear tonight and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. The southwest breeze kicks up a bit Monday, taking our afternoon temperatures easily into the mid 90s. And while heat indices will be on either side of 100°, the breeze may make it feel a bit more tolerable. Especially in the morning hours.

An approaching cool front reaches the region by Monday night, allowing a few evening showers or thunderstorms to pop up (mainly for those north of the Peninsula). Unfortunately, said cool front does not sweep through the region, but instead it stalls just overhead. This will keep the southwest flow, keeping things hot & humid. It will then act as a trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

Some showers and thunderstorms could spark through the morning hours Tuesday, before we’ll likely get a good push of downpours through the afternoon and evening. Some of which could be strong to severe, so we’ll have to stay weather aware.

The rain we see Tuesday should hold temperatures in the 80s – but with humidity holding as well, temperatures will still feel like the 90s.

It turns more summer-like by Wednesday & Thursday – partly cloudy, hot & humid, isolated late day showers/downpours. Rain chances likely increase as we then move into next weekend.

If you’re looking for a spot to cool off, local beaches recently have been the spot. Yes, the sand in the summer heat will burn your toes, and the sun will burn your skin, but recent upwelling has brought some refreshing water to the shoreline. After days and days of a south-southwest breeze this past week, the warm waters at the surface have drifted out to sea. Thus, creating a ‘gap’, which is then replaced with deeper & colder ocean water. Water temperatures are in the upper 60s off the coast of the northern Outer Banks and in the low 70s near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Atlantic will 100% be the spot to cool off tomorrow – recent upwelling has dropped water temperatures at the shoreline, afternoon air temperatures should feel on either side of 100°. @WAVY_News https://t.co/D45fG3u1it pic.twitter.com/ZcTlV1FbwA — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) July 24, 2022

We haven’t talked about the tropics lately and for good reason! Things remain quiet in the Atlantic. Over the past few weeks, there has been a stubborn layer of Saharan dust – said dust & sand from the Saharan Desert in Africa gets lifted into the atmosphere by the trade winds, drifting into the Atlantic. Hovering where tropical cyclones tend to develop, the dust dries out the atmosphere and tends to prohibit tropical development.

Things may change in the next two weeks or so, we must remember peak hurricane season is right around the corner! So use this quiet time now to prepare if you have yet to do so.

Get out early to beat the heat, ‘enjoy’ the hot breeze tomorrow, and welcome some much needed rain Tuesday.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro