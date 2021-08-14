Blog: Hot & Humid for One More Day; Showers & Storms to Cool Us Off

Another day, another heat advisory, another afternoon with heat indices pushing 105°. However, this time around we look for some showers and thunderstorms to cool us off, helping to set up a stretch of cooler weather to come.

Heat Advisory in effect through this evening.

Summer sunshine and thick humidity will make it feel like it’s at least 100° outside for the majority of the afternoon. It should feel like the 90s as early as 9am. A few thunderstorms, some of which could be strong, develop after the two o’clock hour this afternoon. These should cool us off nicely as we go into sunset, however, just stay weather aware. Some minor flooding in spots could result of these downpours.

Some afternoon & evening showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight as these showers and storms taper off a cool front slides in from the north. This will keep some clouds around through Sunday, but will drop our temperatures significantly. We’ll look for highs only in the low to mid 80s! Compared to this past weeks’ heat, this is much deserved. Now since the front will still be nearby, some scattered showers are likely in the afternoon. These shouldn’t be as heavy as today’s though.

Cooler & cloudier tomorrow.

With the front nearby through the next several days we can expect a cloudier and cooler stretch of weather. Highs should only be in the low to mid 80s through at least Wednesday. While no day looks like a complete washout, we’ll keep some rain chances around each day as well.

Down in the tropics, Fred is expected to strengthen as it makes it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It’s forecasted track has been shifting west, which could translate to a stronger storm as it approaches the Florida Panhandle and Alabama Gulf Coast early next week.

Fred to head into the Gulf of Mexico, Grace into the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Grace has developed early this morning near the Lesser Antilles Islands. The system will meander west across the Caribbean through the upcoming workweek. Some trends take the storm north late next week, while others take it to the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll monitor the forecast moving forward, as of now, we have no concerns tropically.

Find ways to beat the heat today, and enjoy a cooler stretch of weather coming up next week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro