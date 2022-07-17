The dog days of summer are upon us and now that the humidity has set in – it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Pop-up showers & thunderstorms should bring us brief relief from the heat (at times) over the next few days before bigger heat & humidity builds in.

Tonight skies eventually turn mostly clear and it remains warm and humid through the night. Lows hold in the 70s, setting the stage for a muggy morning come Monday. A mixed bag of sun & clouds will take high temperatures into the low 90s, humidity will bring heat indices into the mid to upper 90s. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms could pass by after sunset.

Expect a similar day Tuesday – mix of sun & clouds, humid with heat indices close to 100°. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms will pop-up in the heat to briefly cool us off. Moving into midweek, rain chances drop and the heat peaks this week.

High temperatures in the summer sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday will likely be in the upper 90s, combined with expected humidity values and the afternoons will feel like 105°+! This is flirting with dangerous heat levels, be sure to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and beat the heat.

Long story short, if you’re planning to do anything outside this week, do it early! While the mornings will be humid, it’s the best bet to beat the heat.

Rain chances return by late Thursday night and Friday, but don’t provide much relief from the summer heat as it’ll remain humid through next weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro