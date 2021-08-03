Blog: Here Comes The Rain!

Let the soaking week of weather commence!

Rain will take us into the evening commute, then overnight and through tomorrow mornings’ commute. Through sunset, the rain should be light to moderate at best. However, overnight and tomorrow morning there will be pockets of heavy rain so be careful on the roads.

Pockets of heavy rain move in early Wednesday morning.

The stationary front has situated itself right along the southern North Carolina coastline, from Wilmington to Hatteras, and it’s not expect to move much. It’ll slowly inch north a bit into tomorrow, but that should be about it. Due to this, we’ll have several rounds of rain this week, as well as a spread in rainfall amounts.

By the end of the week, the higher rainfall amounts will be south of Hampton Roads and the lower amounts will be the north.

Heaviest rain should be confined along the coast and to the south.

The worst of the weather should primarily be along the Outer Banks and parts of northeast North Carolina. With the front stalling there, that’s where heaviest rain will be, as well as embedded thunderstorms. Some of those could be strong as a few alerts or warnings could be issued overnight.

Flooding concerns should be focused to the Outer Banks as well, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Dare County through Thursday evening. Flooding is likely in low lying areas.

Until the sun comes back out, enjoy the rain and be safe!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro