We’ll have to deal with two more days of this big time summer heat as we enter the workweek. However, we have a better chance to see summer storms to briefly cool things off by the late day hours.

Tonight remains very humid and very warm – we’ll be near 80° still around midnight, with overnight lows holding in the upper 70s.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be very similar in nature, expect a lot of sun for the first half of the day with temperatures reaching the low and mid 90s. Heat index values will be upwards of 105°+, so heat advisories will likely be needed.

But unlike this weekend, we’ll introduce a better chance for summer storms as a frontal system nears the region. Round one should come as a warm front nears later on Monday, sometime in the afternoon and early evening there could be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Round two will move in with an approaching cold front by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Both rounds do provide a chance for strong to severe storms, so be sure to stay weather aware. Strong or damaging wind gusts and hail could accompany the pockets of heavy rain, it’ll all be a result of the building heat and humidity.

By Wednesday, the cool front sinks south of the region, stalling along the Albemarle Sound. This should keep a few extra clouds around and some showers (primarily for NE NC), but it’ll significantly drop out temperatures. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s with relatively lower humidity.

Expect a more pleasant summer like pattern taking shape for the second half of the workweek, we’ll just have to get through the blister of the sun first.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro