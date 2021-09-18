Blog: Great Weekend Ahead!

We’re starting off this weekend with some clouds across the region, but they will clear out as the morning goes on. We’ll have plenty of sunshine all weekend!

Weekend Forecast

There is a lot of events going on this weekend so I have a feeling many people are relying on some nice weather and the good nes is we will have that! High temperatures will be in the low 80s but it still is going to be fairly humid. We won’t have much relief from that over the next couple of days!

Muggy Meter

If you had plans to head to the ocean today, keep in mind that the risk of rip currents is high. Odette is the newest named storm and as it passed by the east coast, it has been churning up the water which has increased the surf and dangerous conditions.

Beach Forecast

The other systems in the Atlantic are worth watching as well. The one with 90% chance of development will likely become a tropical depression this weekend. It is expected to continue moving to the NW, so we will keep a close eye on that. The system that has a 30% chance of development is moving off to the north so we won’t have any issues from that system. Stay tuned for more information!

Tropical Satellite

I hope you are able to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the sunshine this weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka