As February nears it’s final chapter, it has one more twist and turn up it’s sleeve. Monday will feature funky temperatures – it will be warmer well after sunset than it will for the entirety of the daylight hours.

We’ll look for increasing clouds tomorrow as the morning starts in the 40s. Expect the afternoon highs to be in the mid 50s with a spotty shower or two, however, by the evening the approaching warm front from the south blasts in a quick surge of warmth. Temperatures accelerate into the 60s by the late night hours!

In terms of rainfall, don’t expect much, isolated showers will accompany the front, primarily for the Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore after sunset and into the late night hours. It’ll also turn briefly windy by Monday night. As the front moves into the region winds will shift out of the southwest and occasional gust to 30+mph.

Dry air moves in by Tuesday as we welcome sunshine and warmth – highs should be in the 60s to near 70°. It’ll remain pleasant through Wednesday before two rounds of rainfall move in by the end of the week. The first with some scattered showers Thursday, then a larger scale system makes it’s way to the east coast Friday.

Things remain hopeful for a rain free sunshine filled weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro