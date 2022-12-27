As the cold, arctic air still has it’s grip across Hampton Roads a late week warm up is looming. Between now and the weekend there’s no rain to worry about, we can sit back, relax and watch the temperatures crawl out of the cold.

Frosty conditions this morning any which way you go across Hampton Roads – be sure to leave a few extra minutes into your morning routine to defrost that windshield. Temperatures will hover in the 20s through sunrise and then eventually put themselves on either side of 40° this afternoon. Expect just a few passing clouds for the day! Pleasant, just cold.

Under clear skies tonight temperatures will drop to the 20s and low 30s with more frost to develop. A good amount of sunshine will take high temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s – this, as our warm up begins.

High pressure settles into place throughout the week so 1.) we have no rain to worry about and 2.) temperatures will just continue to rise each and every day. By Thursday morning lows should be in the 30s (with some fog possible) and by Thursday afternoon highs will be in the 50s to near 60°. We’ll likely reach 60° by Friday and through the weekend highs will be in the 60s.

While travel delays and cancellations have wreaked havoc on many airports across the country and impacted so many travelers plans – the weather for the next several days across the U.S. is favorable for travel. Dry and calm conditions prevail everywhere east of the Rockies for the majority of the week. Flying out west may pose some issues, however, as a few rounds of rain & snow move into the Pacific northwest and parts of California.

Quiet conditions will prevails across Hampton Roads for the rest of the week as we soon welcome some warmer weather – rain chances are slated to return as we head into the New Year.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro