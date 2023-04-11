Let the warmth begin! Our warming trend really kicks into gear today as our afternoon will feel a lot more like April standards. But until we get there, we’ll have to deal with one more chilly morning.

Frosty conditions prevail for most of our morning commute as temperatures sit in the low 30s in many locations. A few extra minutes to your morning routine to defrost those windshields should do.

🙃🙃🙃🙃



….it will be warm this afternoon we promise pic.twitter.com/7GrJ7xw5pd — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) April 11, 2023

Bright sunshine will guide our temperatures quite quickly to either side of 70° this afternoon, get out and enjoy! The breeze switching out of the west-southwest really helps rebound our afternoon highs, and also alleviates some of the stress on our coastline from this weekend’s ocean breeze. There’ll be plenty of fun waves to catch as well!

It shouldn’t be as chilly tonight with clear and calm conditions, lows should drop into the 40s and low 50s – a far cry from our frosty morning today. Tomorrow we’ll get our temperatures inching close to 80° with low 80s likely by Thursday!

Rain chances are non-existent through the end of the week as the spring time sunshine holds. Only isolated rain chances move in by the weekend; as of now that looks to be a few showers early on Saturday (or overnight from Friday) with some showers and a few thunderstorms rolling through later on Sunday (possible after sunset). So keep those weekend plans for now and enjoy some of the springtime warmth that will hold!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro