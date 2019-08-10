Blog: Friday Storms to Sunny Saturday

Some areas dealt with downpours, whipping wind which led to some heft damage across the region. It was associated with a front moving through, and that opened the door for cooler air to move back in (and low humidity!)

Here’s a look at radar Friday evening:

There has been several reports of downed trees, and damage to small structures. Here’s some of the photos I received:

Windsor, VA

Windsor, VA

Windsor, VA

The weekend ahead looks great! Low humidity with dew points sitting in the low to mid 60s, and high temperatures only in the mid 80s.

Saturday’s Forecast



Hope you can head outside and enjoy the nice weather! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka