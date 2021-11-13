Blog: Fresh Breeze & Bright Sunshine; Chilly Air On The Way

We are in for an autumnal delight this weekend – with the passage of yesterday’s cold front and another one on the way, the crisp, albeit chilly, autumn air sticks around.

After the patchy morning fog in spots clears expect plenty of sunshine for the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon with a breeze picking up late morning into early afternoon. Winds could gust to 20+mph at times, and this breeze will be our tell that the approaching cold front is passing through the region.

Winds gust to 20+mph at times this afternoon.

No rain is expected from this front, only a few passing clouds and the breeze, but the chilly air gets reinforced from it. Look for clear skies tonight as the chillier air moves in and our temperatures will be dropping into the 30s. Most, if not all, of us wake up Sunday morning in the 30s, with inland locations near the freezing mark.

Sunday morning chill.

Afternoon temperatures will hold in the 50s as a result on Sunday with blue skies and sunshine yet again. Quiet, cool & dry weather will prevail for much of next week, too. The chilly mornings will take us through about midweek with sunshine filled afternoons. Temperatures should rebound into the 60s by mid/late week.

A pretty good lookin’ seven-day forecast if you ask me…

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro