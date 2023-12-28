We are stuck in a transition period today – as the rainfall from yesterday departs the region and the sunshine for tomorrow is soon to move in – so as a result, we’re stuck in the clouds today!

Fog, mist and drizzle will be stubborn through our morning commute. Visibility will gradually improve through late morning, but the clouds will stick around for the majority of the day. Despite that, things remain warm! Expect highs to hold near 60° this afternoon when we can see a break or two of sun.

Skies will gradually clear out tonight as drier and cooler air moves in from the west. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by dawn with a brighter sunrise than days past. We’ll get a good amount of sunshine on Friday as highs sit in the mid 50s.

As the colder air gets reinforced for the weekend, there could also be a passing shower or two with some clouds Friday night, but this will simply guide us into a beautiful weekend.

The last weekend of 2023 should show off with some pleasant conditions – look for low sin the 30s and highs on either side of 50° with plenty of sunshine. As of now, New Year’s Eve look clear and chilly with temperatures likely in the upper 30s as we welcome in 2024!

We’ll keep the sunshine and dry weather for New Years Day before a cold shot arrives sometime around Tuesday. We expect a quick blast of cold air that could feature a few showers or even a flurry or two – we’ll keep an eye on it and gather more details by the weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro