Blog: Foggy, Calm Weekend; Rain & Wind Pump in Monday

I’m not sure if it was the countless cannolis yesterday or the morning fog that’s making it tough to wake up – but either way, the third cup of coffee is much needed. Fog is thick in spots and will be stubborn today, we may not see some glimpses of sun until well after noon.

we are in the clouds this morning, friends. #FindThatCloud pic.twitter.com/cQaB3z5wwm — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) November 28, 2020 Dense fog Saturday morning, careful on the roadways!

This was the look from Tower Cam 10, no joke! The mild air mass in place is making it easier for this fog to develop. Morning lows have been well above normal, about 10° or so today. There are some rain drops to our south and west, as they move east they should fall apart. The fog is keeping our air pretty stable, but don’t be surprised if there’s some misty drips and drizzly sprinkles through late morning. Now while skies eventually clear out, some patchy fog is still possible tomorrow morning as lows will be near 50°. Highs both today and tomorrow will be near 60°.

Calm, mild weekend with highs near 60°.

Clouds move in later on Sunday after a brighter day. This moisture is associated with a potent system that will bring rain and wind to many across the East Coast. For us, look for the warm front to lift into the region early on Monday and with it a shield of rain. Embedded will be pockets of heavier rain, and even a rumble of thunder. For the majority of the day we’ll be in the warm sector of this system, so despite the clouds and rain, highs will be near 70°! But on the backside of this system? A blast of winter.

Despite the rainy weather, Monday will be the warmest day of the week.

The breeze will pick up as well as the rain fills in, gusts easily up and over 25 mph. As of now, the rain looks to work in before dawn Monday and simply progress through the day – on and off in nature, pockets of heavy rain, and a couple solid thunderstorms. Tidal flooding shouldn’t be a big concern since the winds will primarily be out of the southeast, but there could be some minor issues in southern Virginia Beach and on the road access to Sandbridge.

Rain, heavy at times, fills in Monday morning as the warm front lifts through the region.

Tuesday’s high temperature could actually be overnight from Monday or in the early morning hours. While we’ll see increasing sunshine Tuesday after a few lingering showers, the high will only hit the upper 40s! The breeze stays around so it’ll be a chilly day, something out of January’s playbook. Lows then Tuesday night into Wednesday morning should be in the low to mid 30s. Some upper 20s in spots. Winter is upon us!

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro