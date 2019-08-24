Blog: Finally a Pattern Change

With a similar pattern the past couple of days with strong to severe storms, it seems like we have sounded like a broken record that keeps repeating. The good news is, the hot and humid pattern with strong storms has come to an end! It is much cooler today with high temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 70s. We do have some rain that is just off to the west, so there will be scattered showers still sticking around today.

The waves have picked up a bit and ECSC will be able to get some surfing in today!

The cool weather will stick around through Sunday, but it is also going to be pretty windy. The wind is coming in from the NE around 10-15 mph. So with the cooler air and breeze, we’re getting a little early taste of fall weather. Quick, grab a Pumpkin Spiced Latte!

We’re also keeping our eyes on the tropics. There’s 2 systems that have the potential to form the next couple of days, one is in between the Bahamas and the other is further off to the East. As this systems continue to form, we will keep you updated on any impacts for our area.

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka