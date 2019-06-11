Blog: Feeling More Like Spring

Ahhhh some relief. The humidity is moving out along with the rain! Clouds will stick around through much of the morning but we will start to see some clearing this afternoon with plenty of sunshine on the way.

All of this was associated with a cold front that is moving out, and behind that we will see much drier air moving in. Goodbye humidity! Dew points are already starting to drop so it will be more comfortable as we head into the afternoon.

Dew points at 9:15AM

Unfortunately, we’re not quite out of the woods just yet for the rain but we will get a break before the next round moves in. We’ll be dry for the rest of the day as high pressure builds back in but a quick moving system Wednesday evening into Thursday morning will bring us some rain. I don’t expect any severe weather but there could be a few pockets of heavy rain through the overnight.

After that the rain clears out and we are dry heading into the weekend! It will be a BEAUTIFUL weekend ahead. Although it’s only Tuesday, it looks like both days will be rain free. We’ll keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka