It seems like we’ve skipped the month of November and dove into December, which I suppose is only fitting as most of you have already brought out your holiday decorations (it’s not even Thanksgiving!). So hopefully a chilly week of weather helps you get into the holiday spirit!

The chilly air settles in tonight with the gentle breeze and under clear skies temperatures will drop rather quickly. Expect widespread 30s by dawn on Monday.

With the air being as dry as it is, and just enough of a gentle breeze, there may be moments through the morning where temperatures may feel lower than they do read. Grab the extra layer and flip on the heat in the car!

Under plenty of sunshine, it’ll be a nice day, but highs will slowly crawl to either side of 50° – so we’ll call it a sweater weather delight.

Clouds return to the region on Tuesday as we anticipate our next chance of rain. The day will start dry before rain showers move in by the afternoon. Expect rain showers to persist through the evening and into the night, with some rain drops lingering through Wednesday morning.

Highs will climb to the upper 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday as the moisture returns to the area. But being our rain maker the cold air sticks around – it’ll feel chilly through the end of the week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro