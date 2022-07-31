Watching scattered showers and thunderstorms move in from the west the Sunday evening to bring Hampton Roads some more much needed rainfall. There will likely be a batch of downpours (primarily for northeast NC) through the evening, with then a few showers or downpours passing by later on tonight.

An area of low pressure riding along this warm front moves out of the region later tonight, allowing for a nice westerly flow to set up on Monday. This will bring drop rain chances to only isolated showers Monday and allow for a bit more sun. As a result, temperatures climb back near 90°.

With limited rain chances for most of the upcoming workweek to cool us off, heat indices should rebound back on either side of 100°.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro