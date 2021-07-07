Eastern Virginia, NC get ready for Elsa’s impacts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As Elsa moves up the East Coast toward North Carolina and Virginia, residents, crews and businesses are getting prepared.

Elsa is expected to reach the region as a tropical storm, and could bring 40 mph wind gusts and 1-2 inches of rain, according to WAVY Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson.

Rain will move in during Thursday afternoon and bring increased wind speeds and heavy rain Thursday night.

Still, there’s some time for last-minute preparations. Thursday morning is expected to be dry and cloudy.

There could be some very heavy bands that create flash flooding. Closer to the coast, there could be some isolated tornadoes.

By 2 a.m. Friday, the storm will be mostly out of our area.

Tidal flooding is not expected around Hampton Roads.

Efforts by localities

Schools

Some schools announced they would close or cancel certain activities Thursday in preparation for Elsa. Here’s what we know so far:

All Hampton City Schools after-school activities for students are canceled for Thursday, including 21st Century Summer STREAM program. Summer school is NOT canceled. Summer school will dismiss at its regular scheduled times.

Afternoon Chesapeake Public Schools activities for Thursday, including the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club afternoon programs and the Oscar Smith middle School vaccination clinic, are cancelled. Chesapeake Public Schools Nutrition Services will be distributing meals at curbside locations from 3- 4:30 p.m.

Roads and utilities

The Virginia Department of Transportation is also preparing for rain and wind to impact the condition of roadways.

Here are more tips from VDOT:

Crews stand ready to respond to any unsafe traveling conditions and damage resulting from the storm. Ahead of the storm, crews are inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them where necessary, readying trucks and equipment, and coordinating for debris and tree removal crews to be on standby.

VDOT closes bridges, ramps or roads only when there is imminent danger to public safety, such as high water, structural damage or downed trees and debris blocking the roadway.

There are no plans to close any of Hampton Roads major bridge or tunnel crossings, including the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. Complete bridge information can be found here. Speed limits may be reduced based on current wind conditions at each facility for motorist safety.

Depending on wind gusts and water levels from the storm, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may potentially experience reductions in capacity and service outages. Motorists can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY for status updates on ferry service.

Motorists and pedestrians should avoid areas with downed power lines, trees and standing water. Unsafe road conditions or hazards can be reported to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD or online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

The left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound scheduled for Thursday night, July 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been canceled.

Other services

The Virginia Department of Health is warning residents to take caution as Elsa moves through the area.

The VDH said heavy rains can cause animal waste in runoff and the potential release of inadequately treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants. That runoff can end up in rivers, lakes and streams and cause issues for people’s health.

The most common illnesses from contaminated water are gastrointestinal illnesses. It can also cause upper respiratory (ear, nose, throat) and skin infections.

Rain can also cause flooding and fast-moving waters.

Here are more tips from the VDH:

Avoid getting water in your mouth. Never swallow water from an untreated water source.

Don’t swim if you have broken skin. Bacteria, viruses and other organisms can infect wounds causing more serious illness.

Shower with soap and water after recreating in natural waters.

Don’t swim when you are ill.

Avoid swimming if dead fish are present.

Use extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks if you encounter covered roads or fast-moving waters. The water may be deeper and moving faster than you think.

This story will be updated. Stay with WAVY online and on-air for the latest coverage.