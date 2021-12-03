Blog: Dry & pleasant weekend with much needed rain next week

Coming off of an unusual spring-like day in December, we’ve set our standards pretty high for the weekend. Good news; we’ll meet those standards as the pleasant weather continues.

Despite a brief cold front sliding into the region today, we’ll still see plenty of sun! Especially by the afternoon hours. That’s when that gentle north-northeast breeze helps hold highs in the upper 50s & low 60s. So not as warm as yesterday, but with lots of sun today shapes up nicely. A few clouds stream in tonight to then set up a warmer day tomorrow. Highs should climb to the mid-60s, with another pleasant day to follow on Sunday.

Pleasant weekend across Hampton Roads.

A cold front approaching the region on Monday sets up an unsettled stretch of weather next week. For most of the day, we’ll be ahead of this front, so highs with the southwest breeze push 70°! As of now, we only expect a few showers later on Monday.

Next chance of rain moves in later Monday.

Highs dip back down into the upper 40s & low 50s on Tuesday behind this front, but by this point, the door is open for another chance of rain. This should come by midweek and give us a better shot at seeing much-needed rainfall. And we need it, drought conditions continue across much of Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina, where a severe drought is creeping in.

Drought conditions have worsened across the region.

Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant weather this weekend! Next week’s roller-coaster ride of temperatures will come with much-needed rain chances.

Unsettled weather next week brings swings in temperatures & needed rain.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro